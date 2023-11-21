Juveniles charged after Monday gun threat at Lakota school

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles have been charged in connection with a gun threat at Lakota West Freshman Building that prompted lockdowns on Monday.

A 911 text indicating a student brought a gun to school was transferred from the Butler County 911 Center to West Chester Communications, according to West Chester Police.

Lakota schools were notified and issued an internal lockdown at the freshman building and Creekside ECW and Lakota Central High School, given the proximity of the three, police explained Tuesday.

The student accused of bringing the gun was identified, isolated from other students and questioned by officers, West Chester police said.

Police searched the school and did not find a weapon.

What officers did find, police said, was a magazine and ammo in the student’s possession.

Police said Tuesday that two juveniles have been charged with felony inducing panic. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.