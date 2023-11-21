Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying

Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting a newborn because she was crying.

The arrest citation for 29-year-old Arien Fredrickson says officers were called Sunday night to a home in the 800 block of Louisville Rd. in Frankfort for a medical distress call.

The citation says the call involved a 4-week-old baby in physical distress who was described as having “blue lips, blue color around the eyes and with a possible obstructed airway.”

According to the citation, the baby was nonresponsive and had visible injuries near her head and neck. The child was taken to a Frankfort Regional Medical Center and then transferred to UK Children’s Hospital due to “serious physical injury.”

Police say the child is still being treated for multiple “serious” and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The arrest citation says Fredrickson, the baby’s father, told officers he had intentionally assaulted the baby to get her to stop crying.

Fredrickson was arrested on charges of criminal abuse and assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.

The infant’s mother, Helena Herbert, was also arrested for failure to report child abuse. Detectives say she knew of the abuse and made no reports to social services.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) sought and received a civil stalking protection...
Lakota school board member cited for violating court protection order to stay away from fellow board member
Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Hartwell.
Georgia man killed in Hartwell shooting
Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony

Latest News

Body cam video from shooting at Beavercreek Walmart that wounded four
Body cam video from shooting at Beavercreek Walmart that wounded four
Beavercreek police release surveillance video of a gunman walking into a Walmart Monday night....
Police identify suspect in Dayton Walmart shooting
Gifts like Legos, Hot Wheels, Barbies and gift cards are always popular picks.
Tri-State non-profit in need of toy donations to support foster families
Emery Theater went dark in December 1999 and was largely neglected.
Emery Theater to become new home of Children’s Theater of Cincinnati
Police said Tuesday that two juveniles have been charged with felony inducing panic.
Juveniles charged after Monday gun threat at Lakota school