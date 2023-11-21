Lebanon police put out statewide missing adult alert for 73-year-old woman with dementia

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Lebanon police issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen more than 12 hours ago.

Pamela Apgar vanished around 3:30 p.m. Monday after walking down Cincinnati Avenue in Lebanon, pulling a suitcase behind her, police say.

Only recently did her phone stop pinging.

Apgar is described as 5′10″ and 170 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey coat, black shirt and black pants.

She is now believed to be in a vehicle with a man whom she has a consensual relationship with, according to police.

The vehicle is a 1993 silver Toyota Camry with Ohio license plate JUY4599.

Call 911 if you see her or the car.

