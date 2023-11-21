Man dies at hospital after found shot on Meyers Drive, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man, found shot on Meyers Drive Monday, later died at the hospital, police say.

Officers from District Four responded to a call of a man suffering a gunshot wound at the 6300 block of Meyers Drive at around 1:40 p.m.

The 34-year-old man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died several hours later.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit said it’s investigating the man’s death and is asking anyone with information to call 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.