Man dies at hospital after found shot on Meyers Drive, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man, found shot on Meyers Drive Monday, later died at the hospital, police say.

Officers from District Four responded to a call of a man suffering a gunshot wound at the 6300 block of Meyers Drive at around 1:40 p.m.

The 34-year-old man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died several hours later.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit said it’s investigating the man’s death and is asking anyone with information to call 513-352-3542.

