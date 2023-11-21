Contests
Man accused of murder arrested at Greyhound station in Arlington Heights

Investigators haven’t said what led them to the bus station or why they think the suspect was in Cincinnati.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Marshals confirm they arrested Kevin Spence at the Greyhound station in Arlington Heights Monday morning.

Spence is wanted out of Flint, Michigan in a murder case, marshals say.

The initial warrant for his arrest spelled out a list of charges including torture, unlawful imprisonment and weapons charges.

Investigators upped those charges after the victim died.

Crime Stoppers was offering a reward for his arrest and Spence has been described as armed and dangerous.

Investigators haven’t said what led them to the bus station or why they think Spence was in Cincinnati.

Spence is in the Hamilton County Jail but he’s expected to be extradited to Michigan.

