Police: 3 in critical condition following Dayton Walmart shooting

4 injured, gunman dead after shooting at Beavercreek Walmart
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The video above is from FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WXIX) - Beavercreek police say three of the four victims of a shooting at a Dayton area Walmart store Monday night are in critical condition.

Police say a man with a gun walked into the store around 8:30 p.m. and started shooting.

All four victims were adults - three females and one male, according to Beavercreek police.

The fourth victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The name of the gunman and a possible motive are not known at this time.

Walmart released the following statement to FOX19 NOW:

This is the second major shooting incident at the Beavercreek Walmart in just under a decade.

John Crawford III, 22, of Fairfield, was fatally shot by police in the store in 2014. A caller told the 911 dispatcher that he was waving a rifle around, but later retracted that statement.

No charges for cop who shot man at Beavercreek Walmart

Police say Crawford was not obeying police orders as they commanded him to drop the weapon.

After the fatal shooting, officers learned that the 22-year-old was holding an airsoft gun, according to the Associated Press.

