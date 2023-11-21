Contests
Police identify suspect in Dayton Walmart shooting

Beavercreek police release body camera video from Walmart shooting
By Mary LeBus and Mike Schell
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WXIX) - Beavercreek police released new details in the Dayton Walmart shooting that left four people injured on Monday evening.

Beavercreek Police Capt. Chad Lindsey identified the alleged shooter as 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones, of Dayton, during Tuesday’s press conference.

A witness in the store called 911 to report a man walking into Walmart with a rifle, Capt. Lindsey said. Within one minute, officers were dispatched, arriving at 8:39 p.m.

Within a few minutes, four adult shoppers were shot - three females and one male, police said. As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, one female victim remains in critical condition and the other three are considered to be stable.

Redacted body camera footage shows an officer finding the shooter on the ground by the Vision Center at 8:42 p.m. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, explained Lindsey.

By 9:14 p.m., officers were clearing the scene.

As of now, the motive and the suspected shooter’s background is unknown.

Cincinnati FBI is assisting police in the ongoing investigation.

Walmart released the following statement to FOX19 NOW:

This is the second major shooting incident at the Beavercreek Walmart in just under a decade.

John Crawford III, 22, of Fairfield, was fatally shot by police in the store in 2014. A caller told the 911 dispatcher that he was waving a rifle around, but later retracted that statement.

MORE: No charges for cop who shot man at Beavercreek Walmart

Police say Crawford was not obeying police orders as they commanded him to drop the weapon.

After the fatal shooting, officers learned that the 22-year-old was holding an airsoft gun, according to the Associated Press.

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone told reporters that the city will be working with Walmart to see if there is anything safety-wise that could be improved.

Watch the whole press conference below.

Beavercreek police press conference on Walmart shooting
