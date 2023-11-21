Police investigating fatal shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday afternoon has died, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded to the area of Republic and Green Streets shortly after noon for a report of a shooting.

The adult victim was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition but later died.

Police say they have no suspect description at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

