Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Police investigating fatal shooting in OTR

Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine
Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine(HNN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday afternoon has died, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded to the area of Republic and Green Streets shortly after noon for a report of a shooting.

The adult victim was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition but later died.

Police say they have no suspect description at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) sought and received a civil stalking protection...
Lakota school board member cited for violating court protection order to stay away from fellow board member
Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Hartwell.
Georgia man killed in Hartwell shooting
Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony

Latest News

One street open by Carew Tower after crews work to keep debris from falling
City opens streets and sidewalks by Carew Tower after debris fell last week
Body cam video from shooting at Beavercreek Walmart that wounded four
Body cam video from shooting at Beavercreek Walmart that wounded four
Beavercreek police release surveillance video of a gunman walking into a Walmart Monday night....
Police identify suspect in Dayton Walmart shooting
Gifts like Legos, Hot Wheels, Barbies and gift cards are always popular picks.
Tri-State non-profit in need of toy donations to support foster families