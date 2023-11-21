Contests
Popular Northside brewery takes on a non-alcoholic fruit tart

Urban Artifact released a new non-alcoholic beer on Tuesday called "Seedless."
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A world-renowned craft brewery, known primarily for its sours, released its very first non-alcoholic beer on Tuesday.

Urban Artifact, located in St. Patrick’s Church, is committed to using real fruit in all of its fruit tart recipes, which includes the popular sour Teak and Gadget. But now the company is entering into new territory - the non-alcoholic fruit tart.

The new drink called “Seedless” is described as a juicy and refreshing beverage that comes in two flavors: Mango and Strawberry.

Customers can find this new (non)beer at select locations and can buy it as a brew, carbonated or in a 6-pack with 12-ounce cans.

Since opening its doors in April 2015, Urban Artifact has expanded its business across 20 states as more and more people have found a liking to the brewery’s unique flavors.

Fruit tart-lovers can find their favorite Urban Artifact beverage by using the Fruit Tart Finder.

