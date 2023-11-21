Popular Northside brewery takes on a non-alcoholic fruit tart

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A world-renowned craft brewery, known primarily for its sours, released its very first non-alcoholic beer on Tuesday.

Urban Artifact, located in St. Patrick’s Church, is committed to using real fruit in all of its fruit tart recipes, which includes the popular sour Teak and Gadget. But now the company is entering into new territory - the non-alcoholic fruit tart.

The new drink called “Seedless” is described as a juicy and refreshing beverage that comes in two flavors: Mango and Strawberry.

Customers can find this new (non)beer at select locations and can buy it as a brew, carbonated or in a 6-pack with 12-ounce cans.

Our journey creating Fruit Tarts with real fruit always keeps us innovating. A delicious non-alcoholic option has been a goal for our team and our fans for a long time. Seedless embodies the dedication to quality and flavor that is synonymous with Urban Artifact.

Since opening its doors in April 2015, Urban Artifact has expanded its business across 20 states as more and more people have found a liking to the brewery’s unique flavors.

Fruit tart-lovers can find their favorite Urban Artifact beverage by using the Fruit Tart Finder.

