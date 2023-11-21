Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Property dispute in Colorado leaves 3 dead, suspect on the run

Four people shot, three dead after land dispute in Southern Colorado
By Lauren Watson, Tony Keith, Grace Kraemer and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Colorado say three people are dead and a fourth person is seriously injured following a shooting that started over a suspected property dispute.

Investigators say the incident began as a land dispute around 1 p.m. Monday near Westcliffe. A man identifed by Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith as 45-year-old Hamme Clark allegedly shot four people, killing three of them. The victims were two men and one woman, KKTV reports.

The fourth victim, a woman, was badly hurt and flown to a Colorado Springs hospital in critical condition. She is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say 45-year-old Hamme Clark is on the run after he allegedly shot four people,...
Authorities say 45-year-old Hamme Clark is on the run after he allegedly shot four people, killing three of them, over a suspected property dispute in Colorado.(Source: Custer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Officials said Clark and one of the victims were known to be involved in previous civil disputes over property lines.

The suspect left the rural crime scene before deputies arrived, Smith said. The search for him is ongoing.

Clark was last seen in a white Ram 1500 pickup truck with a topper and Colorado license plate number BHLK27, according to the sheriff. Anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach, as he is considered dangerous.

The sheriff says he is confident they will find Clark.

“We have a very good lead on almost exactly where the suspect and the vehicle are, and we’re working with another law enforcement agency to take him into custody,” Smith said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Colorado State Patrol and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, were assisting on scene.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) sought and received a civil stalking protection...
Lakota school board member cited for violating court protection order to stay away from fellow board member
A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Colerain Avenue, according to the...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Colerain Avenue: Coroner
Creekside ECS, Lakota West Freshman School and Lakota Central High School are under an internal...
Lakota student arrested after bringing ammo to school, district says

Latest News

Microsoft hired the former CEO just three days he was fired from the company he cofounded....
More than 500 OpenAI employees threaten to quit after CEO fired
First Alert Weather For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Heavy rain and gusty winds will impact early holiday travelers on Tuesday, making it a FOX19...
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, gusty winds will impact holiday travel Tuesday
Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Hartwell.
34-year-old man killed in Hartwell shooting