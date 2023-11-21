Contests
Rain is ending, cooler air is moving in soon

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The remainder of today will be trending dry with an overnight low of 36. Winds will be strong with gusts as high as 25mph at times.

Wednesday will be dry and cooler with a high of 47.

Thanksgiving day will be relatively mild with highs in the low 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine with increasing clouds in the evening.

Friday will be cooler so bundle up if you have to wait outside for a Black Friday deal or maybe you’re going to shop for a Christmas tree. This weekend will be dry on Saturday and most of Sunday. That is good news for the FC Cincinnati game Saturday and the Bengals game Sunday. However, rain will return Sunday evening into much of the day Monday.

