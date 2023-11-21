Sentencing day for Clermont County man convicted of murdering his mother

Video from earlier coverage.

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man who stabbed his own mother to death and then attacked police could be sent to prison for 20 years to life when he is sentenced at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Joshua Amburgy, 58, pleaded guilty last month to charges of aggravated murder in his mother’s November 2022 slaying as well as felonious assault on a police officer.

Melissa Amburgy, 58, was found stabbed multiple times in the basement of their Miami Township home.

She was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Amburgy, meanwhile, fled their home still armed with the knife when police responded. They tracked him to the back patio of a nearby residence.

Wielding the knife, he charged at police despite repeated commands to drop it, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills.

One officer deployed non-lethal force, a Taser, but it missed, the chief said.

Another officer defended himself against the deadly threat by shooting Amburgy in the leg.

Officers immediately rendered aid, applying a tourniquet until medics arrived.

The chief has called the outcome “unfortunate” but said the officers “were forced” into it.

Amburgy was airlifted to the hospital, where he was treated and then released to jail.

