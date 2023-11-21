Tri-State man missing for two months, family asking for help

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is desperately looking for help finding a relative who went missing in September.

Demetrius Coleman, 32, hasn’t cashed a Social Security check and has suffered from mental health issues. He’s also worn a prosthetic below one of his knees since birth.

The Cincinnati Police Department confirmed Coleman was considered an Endangered Missing Person and it’s investigating his case.

Coleman’s sister and brothers said they are growing desperate and are hoping to find him soon.

“He ain’t never done this - never,” Yolanda McCoy said. “I am mentally stressed. I haven’t had sleep. I’m having a lot of sleepless nights because I’m worried.”

McCoy said Coleman would call their father almost every day, if not him, then some other member of the family.

She said she started getting worried when she called Coleman’s phone and another person answered.

“A man answered it, so I got the phone back from the man,” McCoy said. “He said he let him use his phone so I got it back from him.”

Lamont Collins, Coleman’s brother, said people often recognize Coleman because of his walk. He’s asking for people to keep an eye out.

“They know him from the way he walks because of the prosthetic leg,” Collins said. “It’s a distinct walk so people who Demetrius is.”

The family said they’ve spent hours driving and searching for their brother.

Coleman is 5-foot-8 and weighs 181 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is known as a popular panhandler.

Cincinnati police are asking anyone who has seen Coleman - or may know where he may be - to contact District Four and ask for Detective Greene.

