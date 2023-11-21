Tri-State non-profit in need of toy donations to support foster families

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State non-profit is still in need of help to make sure foster children get the Christmas they deserve.

The volunteers at Hope’s Closet say they are up against the clock right now as their annual Winter Wonderland event is a little more than two weeks away on Dec. 2.

“I think the real payoff that makes us most excited is the smiles that we’ll never see that we know are coming in a few weeks on Christmas morning or whenever those gifts are handed out,” said Hope’s Closet Executive Director Mark Phair. “That’s what makes it all worth it for us.”

The event is magical in many ways, says Phair.

It is a day for foster families throughout the Tri-State to get together for games, do holiday crafts and meet Santa. Foster parents also get the chance to select a few presents without any added financial strain.

“The people who really bring foster care to life are the foster parents around Greater Cincinnati and beyond who we work with,” said Phair. “So, we want to make sure those people feel adequately supported and cared for.”

Over the last few weeks, gift donations have been coming in.

The gifts are sorted, boxed up, and ready for the Dec. 2 event.

Hope’s Closet is still in need, though, says Phair.

“We’re not quite where we’d like to be,” explained Phair. “We’re probably about two-thirds of the way there. If we would have another 200-300 items, we’d feel a lot better.”

Phair hopes the community is feeling generous and able to help make Christmas better for Tri-State foster kids.

All gifts donated should be new and unopened, about $25 in value and suitable for children up to 18 years old.

Phair says items like Legos, Hot Wheels, Barbies, and gift cards are always popular picks.

“We want to make sure that these kids feel the love that comes at Christmas time,” said Phair. “Giving gifts is a great way to show people that you care about them. That you love them. That you want to provide for them. So, we want to make sure these kids don’t miss out just because they’re in foster care.”

Toys and gifts can be dropped off at Hope’s Closet. The address is 9850 Princeton-Glendale Road, Suite C in West Chester.

Drop-off times are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They are closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

