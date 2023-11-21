Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) sought and received a civil stalking protection...
Lakota school board member cited for violating court protection order to stay away from fellow board member
A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Colerain Avenue, according to the...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Colerain Avenue: Coroner
Creekside ECS, Lakota West Freshman School and Lakota Central High School are under an internal...
Lakota student arrested after bringing ammo to school, district says

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Hartwell.
Georgia man killed in Hartwell shooting
Demetrius Coleman, 32, has been missing since September, according to his family. He has a...
Tri-State man missing for two months, family asking for help
FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
Family asking for help finding missing loved one
Family asking for help finding missing loved one