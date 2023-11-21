Contests
Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say

FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Brady was reportedly involved in a car crash and physical altercation with an allegedly drunken driver in Malibu, Calif., Sunday night.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By TMX
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(TMX) - Actor and television host Wayne Brady was reportedly involved in a car crash and physical altercation with an allegedly drunken driver in Malibu, Calif., Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Brady was hit by another driver in a two-car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Flores Canyon Road at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to TMZ, Brady and the other driver got into an “intense argument escalating into a physical altercation.”

Brady called 911, but the other driver, a 51-year-old man, fled before law enforcement arrived. He was apprehended a short time later.

According to LASD, the suspect was arrested for misdemeanor hit-and-run, battery and DUI.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

