Wet Weather Continues

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - TUESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Rain will continue through early afternoon, then scattered light showers later in the day.

Rain will impact holiday travel with some heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be dry with brisk temperatures. Morning lows in the 20s with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Late Tuesday through Sunday evening will be dry then Sunday evening into early Monday showers will move through the area.

