Woman pleads for return of puppy after it was stolen outside Woodlawn restaurant

By Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is asking for the return of her five-month-old puppy after it was stolen from the back of her car.

Joselyn McGinnis said she’s been on an emotional roller coaster after she said her puppy, Kali, was stolen from her car outside the Fusabowl Asian Grill and Sushi restaurant.

McGinnis said she was buying food at the restaurant last Wednesday when the dog was taken.

“Emotionally I’m feeling down, my partner is feeling down,” McGinnis said. “I feel like we’re just not a complete family like we were before.”

McGinnis said she left the back window of her car slightly cracked before going into the restaurant at around 7 p.m. She said she was only gone around 10 minutes.

Kali is a labrador mix with a black nose and a black nail on each of her paws. The dog weighs about 10 pounds.

“Just bringing her into our home, she brought just so much joy and brought so much love,” McGinnis said. “She was so caring. Everywhere we went, she went, too.”

McGinnis said she’s reviewed surveillance video with Woodlawn police to find a suspect. Officers are asking anyone with information on the missing puppy to contact the Woodlawn Police Division.

