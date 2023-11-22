10 holiday-themed things to do Thanksgiving weekend in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After Thanksgiving dinner and the hustle and bustle of Black Friday shopping, there are plenty of festive, family-friendly activities happening for you to enjoy around town this weekend.

Washington Park

In the heart of the Over-the-Rhine, a weekly outdoor shopping and festival experience begins this weekend. Attendees of all ages can take pictures with Santa and shop from local and regional businesses selling clothing, art, and food. Visit Cincy’s Vibe Cincinnati will feature DJs spinning dance music. This week’s event runs from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26.

The Foundry - Shillito’s Elves

Located across the street from Fountain Square in the former Macy’s building, The Foundry will be home to The Shillito’s Elves for the second year, thanks to a partnership through 3CDC and altafiber. The display is open to the public beginning Friday, Nov. 24.

Fountain Square

The UC Health Ice Rink is now open seven days a week. Skate rental is included with the price of admission for open skate. A full concessions tent with hot and cold snacks and beverages and onsite restrooms are also available.

Light Up the Square is Fountain Square’s annual lighting of the Christmas tree and takes place Friday, Nov. 24. Fifth Street between Race and Vine Streets will be closed for the event at 6 p.m. until approximately midnight.

For more information, visit myfountainsquare.com.

Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt at Moerlein Lager House

Named after “Christkind,” the German bearer of gifts, the holiday-themed festival is held adjacent to the Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn in Smale Riverfront Park. Attractions include the Go Metro Ice Slide and a 200-foot wooden boardwalk of heated igloos that are available to rent for private gatherings. See traditional dancing and singing, make your ornaments and shop the open-air stalls of vendors selling food, drinks and holiday gifts. Click here for more information.

Coney Island ‘Nights of Lights’

Two million lights that “dance” to music create a festive holiday scenery in a two-and-a-half-mile drive-thru light show. For tickets and more information, visit coneyislandpark.com.

Kings Island - Winterfest

Winterfest begins Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through New Year’s Eve. Guests can experience 11 winter wonderlands of more than seven million holiday lights. This season’s new additions include the Sol Spin and Cargo Loco rides. Winterfest is free for Kings Island Gold Pass members. To purchase tickets online, visit Kings Island’s website.

Cincinnati Zoo - Festival of Lights

The holiday light display voted the nation’s best returns to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens this weekend. Visit the Elfie Selfie station to create memorable photos, swing by Santa’s Village, or take a ride on the North Polar Express Train.

‘Very Merry Middletown’ - Downtown Middletown

Very Merry Middletown is over 50 holiday attractions downtown, including Light Up Middletown, which begins Wednesday, November 23 at 6 p.m. Festivities include a Santa parade at Governor’s Square, horse and carriage rides, 96 acres of lights at Smith Park, and an ice skating rink. There is also an opportunity to shop local businesses on Nov. 25 at Small Business Saturday. For more information, visit downtownmiddletown.org.

Holiday Junction at Cincinnati Museum Center

The Duke Energy Holiday Trains are back as a seasonal tradition at Holiday Junction for its 76th year. Santa arrives Friday, Nov. 25 in the Public Landing. For tickets and more information, visit cincymuseum.org.

Krohn Conservatory - Golden Days of Yule

Guests can enjoy the annual holiday light show featuring a winter floral show, Christmas trees, and tropical foliage illuminated by twinkling stars. To purchase tickets, click here.

Krohn Conservatory’s Golden Days of Yule is open now thru Jan. 7, 2024! Continue on this holiday tradition with your loved ones. Plan your visit now: https://t.co/8CeiHwenl1 #cincyparks #krohnconservatory pic.twitter.com/QBLwQcGDoU — Cincinnati Parks (@CincyParks) November 13, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.