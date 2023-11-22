Contests
$1.5 million available in rental assistance in Butler County

SELF offers emergency support to Butler County families facing hardships as a result of COVID-19.
SELF offers emergency support to Butler County families facing hardships as a result of COVID-19.(WXIX)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A program in Butler County is assisting renters who may be facing eviction.

Over the last two and a half years, the agency Supports To Encourage Low-Income Families (SELF), has distributed nearly $28.5 million to help those in the community struggling as a result of COVID-19.

“As the holidays approach, we find that our families are struggling more with their day-to-day expenses, so the holidays as well as COVID, it’s all compounding to make it very difficult for many low-income families this holiday season,” said SELF Executive Director Jeffrey Diver.

“The pandemic may be in our rearview but it’s still impacting people on a day-to-day basis. We’re still seeing people who have gotten the virus....have lost hours at work, or they’ve lost their job because of the number of repeated instances of COVID.”

Diver says they now have just $1.5 million dollars in the rental assistance program.

After a brief pause to catch up on a backlog, the agency is once again accepting applications.

Diver says the money can be used to help with rent or utilities or bills such as wifi.

To apply, you must be a Butler County resident with a household income below 80 percent of the area median income.

“For a, let’s say, [for a] family of three, that’s $71, 352 that their income could not exceed.”

Financial hardships must also be directly related to COVID-19, such as time taken off work or lost employment.

If you’d like to learn more about the application process, visit selfhelps.org.

