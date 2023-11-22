Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Beshear declares state of emergency after train derailment

Beshear declares state of emergency after train derailment
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a train derailment in Rockcastle County.

The state of emergency allows the state to activate resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, as needed.

Kentucky Emergency Management officials confirmed to us that the towns of Livingston and Piney Branch have been evacuated.

Workers scrambled to set up an emergency Red Cross shelter at the Rockcastle County Middle School in Mount Vernon.

Officials tell us that training in the wake of the chemical stockpile response in Madison County was used in quickly turning the middle school gym into an overnight shelter.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff said that the train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston.

The train is on a CSX line. CSX told us the derailment happened shortly before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, and at least 15 cars were involved, including two sulfur cars that had been breached and lost some of their contents.

One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Kentucky emergency management officials say no one was hospitalized as a result of the derailment.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, emergency officials said a fire was still burning at the site of the derailment. However, they say firefighting efforts have been successful in eliminating much of the sulfur dioxide that was released into the air as a result of the derailment and subsequent fire.

Rockcastle County Judge-Executive Howell Holbrook said the fire was 50 percent contained as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Crews hope to have the fire completely contained by the end of the day.

Emergency officials say they don’t have an estimated time as to when the evacuation order will be lifted. Local emergency officials will make the decision on when to lift that order.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
I-75 SB in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties will have some traffic Wednesday morning due to...
Temporary roadblock on I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky Wednesday
The FBI is looking into the motive behind a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart that wounded...
FBI releases possible motive in Walmart shooting
Falmouth council walks out during mayor's loud speech
NKY city council meeting ends abruptly after members walk out

Latest News

Zachariah Reedy, 30, is charged with felony animal cruelty charges, according to Hamilton...
Man arrested after dogs removed from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, dog warden says
Sunny and pleasant for Thanksgiving
The dog warden said they found six malnourished dogs, one of which was injured, inside the home.
Man arrested after dogs removed from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, dog warden says
Cincinnati's Thanksgiving Day Race started at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Dozens of roads closed for Thanksgiving Day Race
Pleasant weather on Thanksgiving