Breeze Airways announces ‘biggest ever’ discounted fares

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For Black Friday through Cyber Monday week, this low-cost airline is offering its largest discounted fares of the year.

Breeze Airways has a promotion for up to 60 percent off base fares on round-trip flights to all 45 of its destinations from Cincinnati.

This promotion is good for tickets purchased by Nov. 27.

The discount applies to select flights between Dec. 1 through Dec. 20., and Jan. 3 through Feb. 10, 2024.

To get the 60 percent discount, use the promo code “CYBER” on the Breeze app or online at checkout.

You can also save 40 percent on summer travel dates between Aug. 14 through Sept. 1.

For more information, visit Breeze Airways’ website or download the app.

