Cape company ‘TinySuperheroes’ helps empower Kentucky toddler

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - One company has found a way to empower kids as they overcome an illness or disability, all while allowing them to become superheroes.

Robyn Rosenberger is known as a “Cape Crusader.” She’s the founder of TinySuperheroes and has provided hope to thousands of kids all over the world.

“I was making capes for no good reason and came across the story of a little girl born with a severe skin disorder, and I was like, man, she needs a cape,” said founder and CEO of TinySuperheroes Robyn Rosenberger. “So I sent her a cape.”

A superhero in her own right, it didn’t take long for Rosenberger to figure out her superpower.

“I made the first probably 1,500 by hand in my kitchen 10 years ago, " said Rosenberger. “We don’t have them made by hand anymore. We have them made. We’re sending about 600 to 700 cases a month, and we’re sending them there in over 28 countries.”

Rosenberger founded TinySuperheroes as a way to support kids and families going through challenging times.

“We send superhero capes to kids all around the world who are overcoming challenges from ADHD and anxiety to cerebral palsy,” said Rosenberger. " We have kids with cancer and terminal illnesses all the way to our angel squad for kids who have passed away.”

Capes have now been received by over 120,000 thousand kids globally. Thomas James Buckles from Paris is one of those kids.

TJ was born premature and had to spend almost a year in the NICU.

“He has ventricular hydrocephalus. He was vent and trach dependent from birth, G tube fed up until a few months ago,” said TJ’s mom Elizabeth Buckles.

The now toddler recently sported his cape for surgery at UK hospital.

“I think it just kind of boosted some sort of confidence,” said Buckles.”He knows who Superman is. But I think when he put it on, he kind of thought he was, so he was gone and showing everybody. It was fantastic as a parent to watch because there was a point in time we didn’t think that he would be able to do any of this.”

And that’s what it’s all about.

“To feel worthy and loved and extraordinary because we see it, and we want them to feel it for themselves,” said Rosenberger.

“He just really is a little superhero,” said Elizabeth.

If you would like to nominate a child to receive a cape or learn more about TinySuperheroes, click here.

Kids who receive a cape become a part of a community where they have the opportunity to practice their superpowers, complete missions, and receive monthly patches to put on their cape as well.

