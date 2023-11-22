Cool Wednesday afternoon, dry and mild Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday afternoon will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the mid 40s. In addition, it’ll be breezy with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Clouds increase overnight into early Thanksgiving morning, but clouds will quickly move out to allow for abundant sunshine Thanksgiving afternoon!

Thanksgiving morning lows will be in the low 30s for the Thanksgiving Day Race, one of the oldest foot races in the country. Highs in the afternoon will be in the low 50s.

Friday and Saturday both look to be partly to mostly cloudy with chilly morning lows in the upper 20s and a cool afternoons in the mid 40s.

For the UC Football game at Nippert Stadium, the weather will be dry and cool with temperatures in the low to middle 40s. At TQL Stadium for the FC Cincinnati match Saturday evening the weather will be chilly, as the match begins temperatures will be in low 40s and drop into the upper 30s by the end of the match.

A weak system moves into the Ohio Valley on Sunday morning and may bring a light mix of rain and wet snow that will melt on contact. As the morning progresses, precipitation will transition to all light rain. This will not be a washout as this will be on and off for much of the day. Have the rain gear nearby if you’re heading to Paycor Stadium for the Bengals game, but you won’t use it the entire time.

Sunday is chilly with morning temperatures in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the low 40s.

Early next week is dry with a mix of sun and clouds with cold mornings in the 20s and chilly highs in the low 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.