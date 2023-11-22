Contests
Dry Today & Thanksgiving Day

Colder air and a few snowflakes possible by Bengals Sunday.
First Alert Wednesday Video Update
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be dry with brisk temperatures. Morning lows in the Low 30s and wind chills in the upper 20s. with highs in the upper low 40s.

It will be dry and chilly for the Thanksgiving Day Race, one of the oldest foot races in the country.

Friday and Saturday both look to be partly cloudy with a chilly morning and a cool afternoon.

For the U.C. Football game at Nippert Stadium the weather will be dry and cool with temperatures in the low to middle 40s. At TQL Stadium Saturday evening the weather will be chilly, as the match begins temperatures will be in low 40s and drop into the upper 30s by the end of the match.

Sunday, during the Bengals game there is a chance for a light mix of rain and snow. Most of the day temperatures will be in 30s but rise into the upper 30s during the game.

