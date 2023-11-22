Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

‘Eddie is an a**hole’: Dog finds new owner after shelter challenges anyone ‘man enough’ to adopt him

A dog described as an "a**hole" by a Texas shelter has been adopted.
A dog described as an "a**hole" by a Texas shelter has been adopted.(Humane Society of Wichita County)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (Gray News) – Dogs can be a handful for pet owners, but one dog at a shelter in Texas may have found his forever home due to how much of an “a**hole” he can be.

The Humane Society of Wichita County, located in Wichita Falls, got creative in describing Eddie’s fiery personality to people in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In the post, Eddie is described as hating other dogs and being 17 pounds but still able to “take on a Rottweiler and win.”

If Eddie had an accent, he would sound like he’s from the Bronx, wearing a wife beater T-shirt and a tattoo that says mom on his arm,” the post reads. “If you got into a bar fight, Eddie would back you up and take on all five guys, put his cigarette out on their forehead, and not spill a drop of his beer while doing it.”

The shelter said they wanted Eddie out of their care because he scares the big dogs, and challenged anyone “man enough” to adopt him.

It didn’t take very long for someone brave enough to take the shelter’s bet.

Later that same day, the shelter made another post regarding Eddie. This time, the shelter said the “a**hole dog” found his forever home.

“As long as they keep his cigarettes and beer well stocked and keep him away from bulldogs eyeing him up across the courtyard (although I’m pretty sure he could easily whoop ‘em), he’s going to be just fine!” the shelter said in a post made Thursday evening.

Eddie’s story just goes to show that there’s love out there for everyone.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Beavercreek police release surveillance video of a gunman walking into a Walmart Monday night....
Police identify suspect in Dayton area Walmart shooting
Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Hartwell.
Georgia man killed in Hartwell shooting
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek

Latest News

The FBI is looking into the motive behind a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart that wounded...
FBI releases possible motive in Walmart shooting
Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 in Beavercreek, Ohio. Police...
Walmart shooter who injured 4 in Ohio may have been motivated by racial extremism, FBI says
Tri-State girl gets new heart
Tri-State girl gets new heart
FILE - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The...
Regulators and law enforcement crack down on crypto’s bad actors. Congress has yet to take action
Clermont County man convicted of murdering his mother sentenced to 41.5 years
Clermont County man convicted of murdering his mother sentenced to 41.5 years