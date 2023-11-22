Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder suspect who deputies say escaped while awaiting trial has been arrested.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports that 24-year-old Samuel Baker was arrested on local charges in El Dorado, Kansas.

Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Baker was provided a bond reduction in August while awaiting trial and was placed on home incarceration with an ankle monitor.

Early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says Baker removed his ankle monitoring device and left his home in Somerset.

Baker was arrested with 28-year-old Adriana Brown.

This is a developing story.

