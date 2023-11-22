Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas

A murder suspect who deputies say escaped while awaiting trial has been arrested.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder suspect who deputies say escaped while awaiting trial has been arrested.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports that 24-year-old Samuel Baker was arrested on local charges in El Dorado, Kansas.

Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Baker was provided a bond reduction in August while awaiting trial and was placed on home incarceration with an ankle monitor.

Early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says Baker removed his ankle monitoring device and left his home in Somerset.

Baker was arrested with 28-year-old Adriana Brown.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
I-75 SB in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties will have some traffic Wednesday morning due to...
Temporary roadblock on I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky Wednesday
The FBI is looking into the motive behind a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart that wounded...
FBI releases possible motive in Walmart shooting
The Hamilton County Coroner identified the victim as Ramond Bean, who is not a resident of...
Over-the-Rhine shooting victim received death threats days before killing, mom says

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the South Avondale football field...
Person hospitalized after shooting at South Avondale football field, dispatchers say
Zachariah Reedy, 30, is charged with felony animal cruelty charges, according to Hamilton...
Man arrested after dogs removed from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, dog warden says
Sunny and pleasant for Thanksgiving
The dog warden said they found six malnourished dogs, one of which was injured, inside the home.
Man arrested after dogs removed from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, dog warden says
Cincinnati's Thanksgiving Day Race started at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Dozens of roads closed for Thanksgiving Day Race