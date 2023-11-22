Contests
Fifty West Brewery opens ice rink for skating and beer curling

Fifty West Brewing offers ice skating and beer curling during the winter.
Fifty West Brewing offers ice skating and beer curling during the winter.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fifty West Brewing Company in Mariemont is kicking off its winter weather season with ice skating, beer curling, and more.

“We get fires going and heated tents and we’re starting to get the Christmas spirit and the holiday spirit going around here,” says Fifty West General Manager Joseph Hanes.

The ice rink was just installed this week and with the cool weather in the forecast, it should be a great time to rent some skates at the brewery.

Fifty West not only offers its own unique beers and burgers, they use the brewery’s large space all year long.

“With the ice rink it’s like, ‘What can we do with an ice rink?’ and curling is something we had seen other ice rinks attempt and do,” explained Hanes.

But this isn’t your normal curling with the brooms and rocks.

“With us being a brewery, we kind of adapted it to our own little concept of using little mini kegs as the curling stones,” Hanes said. “And just a good fun thing kind of plays into the Cincinnati cornhole but on ice.”

The ice rink is open from 11 am to 7:30 pm daily for skating before curling takes over at 7:30 pm until closing at 11 pm. There are also curling leagues open through the winter.

And if you’re looking for a warm beverage to enjoy before or after getting on the ice, they have hot chocolate and apple cider which can be served with alcohol for the adult customers!

You can register your time on the ice at this link.

