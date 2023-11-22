Contests
Investigators seeking information on suspected Walmart shooter

Who is Benjamin Charles Jones?
Police say a man with a gun walked into the store Monday around 8:30 p.m. and started shooting.
By Mary LeBus and Mike Schell
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
The video above is from FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been two days since four people were shot in the Beavercreek Walmart, and investigators are still trying to piece together the motive behind the suspected shooter, Benjamin Charles Jones.

On Tuesday, Beavercreek Police Capt. Chad Lindsey identified Jones as the man who walked into the store and began firing a gun.

But even after being able to quickly pinpoint a suspect, FBI agents and police could only tell the media one thing about him: That he was a 20-year-old from Dayton.

Investigators are asking the public to help them find out more about Jones. Officials released the most recent BMV photo of the 20-year-old on Wednesday to hopefully solve the case sooner.

On Monday around 8:39 p.m., Beavercreek police officers arrived at the Walmart store after a witness reported a man walking in with a rifle, later confirmed to be a high-point .45-caliber carbine long gun.

Within just a few minutes, four adult shoppers were shot - three females and one male, Capt. Lindsey said.

An officer wearing a body camera found Jones on the ground by the Vision Center at 8:42 p.m. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lindsey explained.

By 9:14 p.m., the scene was cleared.

Officials are asking the public to submit any information by calling the tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting their website.

