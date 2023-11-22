Loveland police giving back with ‘food for fines’ program
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The Loveland Police Department is hoping a new Holiday program will lighten the Holiday load for some of the town’s residents.
Police say they are offering some traffic offenders the choice of receiving a ticket or getting a warning in exchange for a food donation.
“It’s a very stressful time of year,” Loveland PD Lt. Amy Campbell said. “To walk up to that vehicle and say, ‘I have an opportunity for you to help others ...’ - the reactions are phenomenal.”
From Thanksgiving through Christmas, traffic violations can be paid with a donation within 10 days of the ticket instead of having to pay a fine.
“Traffic fines can be anywhere from $25 to $200 in court fines so this is a big break, especially at Christmas,” Campbell said.
Campbell said donations can include non-perishable food, personal hygiene and cleaning products, paper goods and diapers.
All items Loveland police collect with the program will be donated to the Loveland Life Food Pantry.
