Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Loveland police giving back with ‘food for fines’ program

Loveland police hoping to lighten the Holiday load with its 'donations for citations' program
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The Loveland Police Department is hoping a new Holiday program will lighten the Holiday load for some of the town’s residents.

Police say they are offering some traffic offenders the choice of receiving a ticket or getting a warning in exchange for a food donation.

“It’s a very stressful time of year,” Loveland PD Lt. Amy Campbell said. “To walk up to that vehicle and say, ‘I have an opportunity for you to help others ...’ - the reactions are phenomenal.”

From Thanksgiving through Christmas, traffic violations can be paid with a donation within 10 days of the ticket instead of having to pay a fine.

“Traffic fines can be anywhere from $25 to $200 in court fines so this is a big break, especially at Christmas,” Campbell said.

Campbell said donations can include non-perishable food, personal hygiene and cleaning products, paper goods and diapers.

All items Loveland police collect with the program will be donated to the Loveland Life Food Pantry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
Beavercreek police release surveillance video of a gunman walking into a Walmart Monday night....
Police identify suspect in Dayton area Walmart shooting
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) sought and received a civil stalking protection...
Lakota school board member cited for violating court protection order to stay away from fellow board member

Latest News

Falmouth council walks out during mayor's loud speech
NKY city council meeting ends abruptly after members walk out
Stock photo
Man shot, killed inside apartment in Over-the-Rhine
Police are investigating the theft of 50 packages from an apartment complex in Florence, Ky.,...
NKY police investigating after 50 packages stolen from apartment complex
West End shooting victim gets Thanksgiving surprise from marching band
Marching band gives Thanksgiving surprise to West-End shooting victim