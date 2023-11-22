Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man pleads guilty to murder of Middletown woman

The victim was found dead in her car, police say
Family speaks after woman found dead in car, suspect arrested
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video from previous coverage.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a woman’s murder in Middletown.

On Thursday, Darnell Dollar pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 61-year-old Constance “Connie” Sue Reddix, Butler County court records show.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office previously identified Constance, a Middletown resident, as the woman found inside a car near Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway.

‘This monster took my mother away from me’: Man accused of Middletown woman’s murder

Middletown police and firefighters were called to that area around 12 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person inside the car, police said.

“I knew. I knew,” Tabetha Reddix told FOX19′s Simone Jameson. “Last week I even told the Middletown Police Department if you find a woman dead in a car, it’s probably my mom.”

Tabetha says her mother met Dollar during her stay at Serve City Homeless Shelter in Hamilton, and that the two only knew each other for a couple of months.

“It’d been a long time since my mom was in a relationship, but it wasn’t a relationship,” Tabetha explained. “He was seeing what he could get out of her. If she had shoes and socks on her feet and you needed it, then she would give them to you.”

According to 911 calls to police, a witness told dispatch that someone was beating up a woman behind Cincinnati State, where they later found Constance’s body in her car.

“This monster took my mother away from me,” Tabetha said. “She’s laying there with all those bruises and cuts, and broken jaw because of him. And I hope that justice gets served for him. I do believe that she was being drugged by this person.”

Police records show Dollar has a rap sheet and has faced criminal charges, especially for kidnapping.

“I’m amazed by the community and people coming forward, and being on top of everything, where we at least have one person off the streets who is a dangerous person to the community,” Tabetha said.

But this is only a slim amount of comfort Constance’s family will have as they prepare for a life without her.

“Singing is a huge part of what I’ll remember the most of my mom,” her daughter said. “She always liked to tag along if anyone was singing. She always enjoyed anybody singing. We’ll always live her memory through us with music.”

Dollar will be back in court on Jan. 11, 2024, for sentencing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Beavercreek police release surveillance video of a gunman walking into a Walmart Monday night....
Police identify suspect in Dayton area Walmart shooting
Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Hartwell.
Georgia man killed in Hartwell shooting
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek

Latest News

An initiative of SePro Corporation wants to help prevent toxic algae blooms in bodies of water...
National initiative to help communities with harmful algae blooms
Fifty West Brewing offers ice skating and beer curling during the winter.
Fifty West Brewery opens ice rink for skating and beer curling
SELF offers emergency support to Butler County families facing hardships as a result of COVID-19.
$1.5 million available in rental assistance in Butler County
The Hamilton County Coroner identified the victim as Ramond Bean, who is not a resident of...
Over-the-Rhine shooting victim received death threats days before killing, mom says