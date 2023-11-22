Contests
Marching band gives Thanksgiving surprise to West-End shooting victim

By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old girl who survived the West End shooting earlier this month was given a surprise by her school’s marching band.

The marching band at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy marched to the West End Tuesday to surprise Raniyah Dailey and her family.

The band played songs and gave the family a meal kit for Thanksgiving.

“We are grateful,” said Nylsha Brown - Dailey’s mother. “We are appreciative of everything everyone is doing.”

Brown said she was at the park with Dailey when the shooting happened.

“When the shots kind of stopped, I looked around and I heard her screaming for me,” Brown said. “I turned around and she was on the ground.”

Brown said Dailey has been in good spirits, but at times it has been trying. They found out Tuesday during a visit to the doctor she still has two bullets in her back.

“She found out today,” Brown said. “We knew there was one. Having to cope with one is one thing, then they tell us there’s two.”

The band made the visit to cheer up Dailey, with classmates cheering and yelling out encouragement.

“We wanted to show Miss Rainyah that we are a family,” band director Eryk McDaniel said. “We wanted to show her all the love we can give her.”

Dailey was among six who were shot at a park on Nov. 3. Dominic Davis, an 11-year-old boy, was killed. All but one of the shooting victims were children.

The ATF has a $5,000 reward for information leading to the ID or the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting.

