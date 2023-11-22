National initiative to help communities with harmful algae blooms

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Elevated levels of toxic algae were detected recently in the Tri-State region according to water quality experts.

Less than a month ago, harmful algae blooms were detected in the Alexandria Community Lake in Campbell County. An EutroPHIX aquatic scientist shared the impacts of this toxic algae and what solutions can be made about this.

“Our goal is to protect, preserve, and restore water and we’d love to help understand the situation, educate on the situation,” Dr. West Bishop says.

On Oct. 27, a public health advisory was issued by the Kentucky Division of Water and the Kentucky Department of Health due to blue-green algae.

Dr. Bishop said this can impact the ecosystem surrounding the lake. “These toxins are very potent naturally produced compounds, these are naturally produced chemicals, but they can be potent to both humans and wildlife associated with the water resource,” Dr. Bishop explains.

“From wildlife to agriculture fields, leaky septic systems, there are many different sources of phosphorus,” Dr. Bishop explains.

As of Wednesday, The Kentucky Division of Water Harmful Algal Bloom viewer did not show any advisories for the Alexandria Community Park Lake. But an initiative of SePro Corporation wants to help prevent toxic algae blooms in communities and bodies of water across the country.

“We also work from a top-down so we can help represent at the state level, state government level, the legislative level, help try to get funds allocated as well to help clean this up, so we really want to be part of the solution any way we can,” Dr. Bishop said.

