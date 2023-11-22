Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

NKY city council meeting ends abruptly after members walk out

Falmouth council walks out during mayor's loud speech
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - Members of the Falmouth city council walked out of a meeting on Tuesday during a passionate speech from the mayor.

Sebastian Ernst, the Mayor of Falmouth, was speaking loudly about corruption, infrastructure and other issues when members of the council left the meeting.

Council members walked out 10 minutes into the meeting.

At one point, a police official with Falmouth said he would clear the room if order wasn’t restored.

Ernst told council members as they left that he hoped they were resigning.

“We have a failing grid and extremely high rates,” Ernst said. “We can sell our grid which is still worth millions and use those funds to rebuild our city.”

Ernst said it was crucial for residents to attend council meetings and get involved in the town’s decision-making process.

Council members weren’t available to comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
Beavercreek police release surveillance video of a gunman walking into a Walmart Monday night....
Police identify suspect in Dayton area Walmart shooting
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) sought and received a civil stalking protection...
Lakota school board member cited for violating court protection order to stay away from fellow board member

Latest News

Loveland police hoping to lighten the Holiday load with its 'donations for citations' program
Loveland police giving back with ‘food for fines’ program
Stock photo
Man shot, killed inside apartment in Over-the-Rhine
Police are investigating the theft of 50 packages from an apartment complex in Florence, Ky.,...
NKY police investigating after 50 packages stolen from apartment complex
West End shooting victim gets Thanksgiving surprise from marching band
Marching band gives Thanksgiving surprise to West-End shooting victim