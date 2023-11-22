Ohio representative pushing for law to reform state’s domestic violence laws

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state representative continues to push for a law that may help ongoing domestic violence issues across the state.

Right now, one measure trying to protect domestic violence victims is an order that can be issued by the court. Despite the penalties associated with that slip of paper, the problems persist.

Tiffany Kidwell, 32, was in an abusive relationship with 34-year-old John Gentry. She escaped that relationship and did everything she could to protect herself.

She filed for and was granted a protection order, she had private security, and family and friends made every effort to make sure the 32-year-old was never by herself, but the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Gentry still managed to find a way to get to her.

He shot and killed her on Oct. 3, 2020, in Northern Kentucky.

Gentry allegedly told detectives that as Kidwell was attempting to dial 911, he removed a gun from his waist and fired “until it was quiet.”

Sadly, Kidwell’s story of abuse is not the only one to end in death.

Shelly Miller was stabbed to death in Fairfield in 2018, De’Asia Sims was murdered in 2014 by her boyfriend, and in 2022, Rachel Madden was killed by her husband.

That is a small sample of a much larger problem.

In each of the last seven years, Hamilton County alone has seen more than 2,000 domestic violence charges filed with the clerk of courts.

Data from 2021 shows that on average, there were six and a half domestic violence charges filed per day.

“A day, a day, and they’re the most dangerous for our police,” says Ohio State Representative Sara Carruthers. “They’re most dangerous for our sheriff’s offices to go there because they don’t know what they’re walking into.”

Rep. Carruthers has pushed for legislation to address continued issues with domestic violence.

She says she once again wants to introduce Aisha’s Law, which previously passed the House and stalled in the Senate.

“It is for the very worst situations of domestic violence,” explains Rep. Carruthers. “It is to help these women and men that are really in a state of… eventually, they’re going to be killed.”

The law is named after Aisha Fraser.

She was the wife of former Ohio judge and Senator Lance Mason.

Fraser escaped the abusive relationship only to be fatally stabbed by her ex-husband.

“She had escaped,” said Rep. Carruthers. “She was brutally killed in front of her children.”

Aisha’s Law creates a new temporary emergency protection order that an individual can request aside from the court’s normal business hours.

It would also provide training so officers are better able to connect domestic violence victims with advocacy services.

Right now, victims have the option to file with the courts for a protection order. If that order is granted, it is designed to deter someone from abusing again through the potential for a harsher penalty.

At the end of the day, it’s just a piece of paper.

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders discussed protection orders following Kidwell’s murder in 2020.

“Even though [protection orders] are a good thing, even though it helps law enforcement, even though they do provide a safer life for victims, no order is perfect,” Sanders said. “No order is going to stop a perpetrator that is determined upon committing acts of violence against a victim.”

That’s where Rep. Carruthers says spreading the word about penalties and getting people help early on is critical.

“You promote it, you try and defuse the problem before it happens, and I think we’re working more on getting therapy for people, on getting help for people, on helping women and men get out of this situation and escaping,” Rep. Carruthers explained. “But, as I said, Aisha had gotten out. I mean, this would not ever have occurred to someone. She was handing off her children.”

Those who have opposed Aisha’s Law in the past argued it violates the constitution and allows hearsay evidence in court.

In 2022, nearly 500 charges were filed against people who violated a protection order. That is more than a case each day.

As part of Aisha’s Law, Rep. Carruthers also would like to see a committee formed to study the prosecution of domestic violence cases.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available on the National Domestic Violence Hotline’s website.

Call 1-800-799-SAFE to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

