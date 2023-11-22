Over-the-Rhine shooting victim received death threats days before killing, mom says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother says her son was receiving death threats before he was fatally wounded Tuesday in Over-the-Rhine.

Ramond Bean, 28, was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as the victim who was shot on Republic Street earlier this week. Ramond was found with a gunshot wound around 12 p.m. and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Cincinnati police say he died.

The news of her son’s death has left Tonya Bean in mourning.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know how I am doing because I lost my second oldest,” said Tonya. “I don’t know.”

Nine hours after Ramond died, 31-year-old Mikale Booker was shot and killed inside an Elm Street apartment, also in Over-the-Rhine.

“It’s out of control and it’s worldwide,” Tonya said of the gun violence plaguing the world. “It’s like nobody is safe.”

Like many families, Tonya was preparing for Thanksgiving when she found out Ramond was killed.

She says she saw him just last week when the mother and son did some holiday shopping.

“But I enjoyed my time with him,” said Tonya. “Didn’t know it was going to be my last time and he just had death threats Friday.”

Ramond is not from Over-the-Rhine, his mother says, adding that he had fallen on challenging times recently.

“They make their own choices, but it wasn’t worthy or warranted for him to die or get killed,” Tonya explained.

She wants her son to be remembered for who he was as a person.

“He was a good guy,” Tonya said of Ramond. “He would help anybody. He loved talking. Loved to talk, especially if he knew you.”

Booker’s family did not want to talk on camera Wednesday. They said the 31-year-old was respectful and helpful and not the type of person to get into trouble. Booker’s mother says he was loved dearly by his friends and family.

Cincinnati police have not said if Ramond and Booker’s shooting are connected.

Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information on either of Tuesday’s shootings.

