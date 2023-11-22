Pedestrian killed in Colerain Township crash, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A pedestrian was killed after a driver hit her in Colerain Township Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says Shannon Rogers, 33, died after she was hit on Colerain Avenue near Banning Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Colerain Township police say the driver stopped the vehicle and is cooperating with police.

The driver was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, officers said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.