Pedestrian killed in Colerain Township crash, coroner says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A pedestrian was killed after a driver hit her in Colerain Township Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says Shannon Rogers, 33, died after she was hit on Colerain Avenue near Banning Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Colerain Township police say the driver stopped the vehicle and is cooperating with police.

The driver was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, officers said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating.

