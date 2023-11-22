Temporary roadblock on I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky Wednesday

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Northern Kentucky informed motorists on Wednesday about the possibility of traffic on Interstate 75 southbound.

According KYTC, a roadblock will be implemented on SB I-75 in Boone, Kenton and Grant counties.

The cabinet says traffic will be temporarily slowed down and/or stopped at some parts so crews can patch potholes on the highway.

These fixes will occur between exit 171 at Walton Verona and exit 159 at Dry Ridge-Owenton starting at 9 a.m. and will last approximately one hour.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.