Temporary roadblock on I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky Wednesday

I-75 SB in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties will have some traffic Wednesday morning due to...
I-75 SB in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties will have some traffic Wednesday morning due to construction (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood).
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Northern Kentucky informed motorists on Wednesday about the possibility of traffic on Interstate 75 southbound.

According KYTC, a roadblock will be implemented on SB I-75 in Boone, Kenton and Grant counties.

The cabinet says traffic will be temporarily slowed down and/or stopped at some parts so crews can patch potholes on the highway.

These fixes will occur between exit 171 at Walton Verona and exit 159 at Dry Ridge-Owenton starting at 9 a.m. and will last approximately one hour.

