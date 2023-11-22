Tri-State veterinarians warn of respiratory illness targeting dogs

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Veterinarians around the Tri-State are warning dog owners about a new respiratory illness crossing the country and targeting their canine best friends.

Michael Crago, medical director for the Warren County Humane Society, said he started hearing whispers about the mysterious - and potentially deadly - illness a couple of weeks ago.

He said reports of the illness started in Oregon a couple of months ago and spread east to states like Illinois and Indiana. No cases have been reported in Ohio.

“I don’t think there’s anything that we should be panicked or super fearful about right now,” Cargo said. “I think we should be cautious.”

Crago said the illness is affecting dogs for six to eight weeks - even with treatment.

It’s also progressing to pneumonia and other serious diseases. Certain breeds and dogs with pre-existing health issues are at higher risk of the illness turning deadly.

“All of our brachycephalics, our bulldogs, Frenchies - anything that has that really flat, smooshed nose is going to be at an increased risk just because they don’t breathe well in the first place,” Crago said.

Dogs have been contracting the illness in kennels, shelters groomers and dog parks. Owners should avoid areas with communal water and food bowls.

“If you don’t have to board your dog for the holidays, that would be great,” Crago said.

If your dog has any of the following symptoms, take them to the vet:

Coughing

Sneezing

Eye or nasal discharge

Decreased activity or lethargic

Difficulty breathing or catching breath

Decreased energy or play

Crago said owners should have their dogs updated on their vaccines.

