Vietnam veteran opens up about war experience after 50+ years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Back then, people didn’t like Vietnam veterans.”

Terry Goodwin was just a teenager when he was deployed to fight in the war that divided Americans. Protests and an anti-war movement ensued as questions spawned on the United States’ involvement.

Words of war don’t come easy for those who served, especially for Vietnam veterans.

Goodwin, after more than 50 years, is now sharing the story of his Vietnam war experience.

He served in the Marine Corps from 1967 to 1969, but his military career ended after putting his life on the line.

“It was early in the morning,” Goodwin remembers, “A lieutenant came and asked for volunteers to go get this dead soldier who was laying out in a dry rice patty.”

Racing against time, Goodwin says he and eight others worked to recover the soldier’s body.

They were hit by an explosive during the recovery mission.

Goodwin’s life forever changed in that moment.

“I remember laying on the ground, and I couldn’t see my legs,” says Goodwin. “I couldn’t feel them. I thought I was going to pass away.”

Then, a light came.

“An apparition appeared next to me,” Goodwin recalls. “It looked like my guardian angel, and while she’s telling me that I’m going to be ok, I remember looking to the left to see if everyone else saw her, and then I turn back to see if she was still there telling me it’s going to be ok.”

He survived the explosive, but a long road to recovery awaited him.

Goodwin says he spent a year in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries, fighting off infections, and learning to walk again after nearly losing his legs.

“Even my brothers and sister that came out to visit me at the hospital didn’t want to come back because they thought I would be dead by the time,” explained Goodwin.

The Marine never stopped fighting, and his bravery was recognized by others along the way.

War medals hang from the walls of Goodwin’s home. His Purple Heart is one that quickly catches your eye.

On his coffee table lies a book with snapshots of the sacrifices he and his fellow soldiers made during the war.

One photo shows the soldiers who played a part in saving his life as he lay on the rice field in Vietnam.

“While I’m lying there, the ground starts shaking, violently shaking like an earthquake,” Goodwin remembers. “It was an Army tank coming my way, and it was coming pretty fast. He was shooting his canon, going under all that fire to rescue us and get us out of that fire zone.”

Goodwin says he could never understand why he was one of the few to make it out that day.

In fact, it’s a story he says he struggled to share for a long time.

“I don’t know if it was PTSD or scared if people found out I was in Vietnam,” explains Goodwin. “People hated those veterans.”

It was in October when Goodwin said he connected with a fellow veteran during the Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

The two veterans talked: sharing stories of their families and military experiences.

“He says, ‘Terry, the best part of my trip,’ and I said, ‘What was it? He said, ‘Was meeting you and having a new friend,’” said Goodwin. “He thought the best part of his trip was meeting me.”

The moment during the Honor Flight is an example of the importance for veterans to stay connected, show support, and share their stories from the war.

