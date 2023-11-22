Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.(Dan Goodman | AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.

The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
Beavercreek police release surveillance video of a gunman walking into a Walmart Monday night....
Police identify suspect in Dayton area Walmart shooting
Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Hartwell.
Georgia man killed in Hartwell shooting
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek

Latest News

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need
In each of the last seven years, Hamilton County alone has seen more than 2,000 domestic...
Ohio representative pushing for law to reform state’s domestic violence laws
Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, of Dayton, was identified as the Beavercreek Walmart shooter on...
Investigators seeking information on suspected Walmart shooter
TT's Take: 'Stamped from the Beginning'
TT's Take: 'Stamped from the Beginning'