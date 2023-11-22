Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri has welcomed three adorable new members to its family.

On Tuesday, the Saint Louis Zoo shared that an Amur tiger named Reka recently gave birth to three cubs.

The cubs are the first successful tiger births at the zoo in more than 10 years. The team said they are a significant contribution to the population of critically endangered Amur tigers.

According to the zoo, the animals are some of the most endangered big cats in the world.

Zoo officials said the mother and her cubs are doing well and they will remain in their private maternity den inside the Big Cat Country area.

The first few months of life are critical for newborn tigers, the zoo shared. Its animal care team will continue to monitor the family.

Officials said Reka has been an attentive mother, cleaning and feeding the cubs while keeping them warm.

The cubs’ father Maxim will remain in his habit for guests to visit him during this time.

“The Animal Care Team has worked hard to support Reka throughout this journey, from introductions to Maxim to the birth of the cubs. It is incredibly rewarding to see her be such a gentle and attentive mom,” said Julie Hartell-DeNardo with the Saint Louis Zoo.

In the coming weeks, the cubs will receive their first baby check by the zoo’s veterinary care team. Reka has been keeping her cubs close and this will be the first chance for the team to determine the sex of each cub.

The zoo said its team will wait until after the exam to name the cubs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
Beavercreek police release surveillance video of a gunman walking into a Walmart Monday night....
Police identify suspect in Dayton area Walmart shooting
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) sought and received a civil stalking protection...
Lakota school board member cited for violating court protection order to stay away from fellow board member

Latest News

A community in Maryland is mourning the deaths of two children who were killed in a traffic...
Police identify 2 children struck and killed as they walked to elementary school in Maryland
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 3 dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
Police are investigating the theft of 50 packages from an apartment complex in Florence, Ky.,...
NKY police investigating after 50 packages stolen from apartment complex