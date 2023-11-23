Contests
Corryville man gets unwelcome surprise when police arrive to find man in his basement

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Corryville man was sitting at home when police knocked on his door and said there was a wanted man in his basement.

John Roe said he could laugh about the incident later, but at the time, he wasn’t feeling the humor.

“I had a little adrenaline rush when I had 10 cops rushing my door and thinking, ‘Why did I get raided?’” Roe said.

Police were at his home looking for Donte Smith, 49, who ran from officers and is accused of breaking into Roe’s basement to hide.

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department said they witnessed Smith exiting a stolen vehicle, according to a report.

He took off from police, who had a warrant for his arrest. Smith was indicted on three counts of burglary and two counts of breaking and entering in Hamilton County court on Nov. 17.

Smith is facing new charges according to the arrest report Wednesday - obstructing official business and receiving stolen property.

Roe said he believes Smith randomly chose his basement to hide, but he’s planning to upgrade his home security.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

