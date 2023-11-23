Contests
Dozens of roads closed for Thanksgiving Day Race

By Jordan Vilines
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of streets will be closed for the annual Thanksgiving Day Race.

While Thursday’s race begins at 9 a.m., roads close at 8 a.m. except for the starting line on Liberty Street and the finishing line on John Street, which close at 6:30 a.m.

Below is a list of the roads Cincinnati police say will be closed until around 12 p.m. Thanksgiving.

  • Liberty Street- eastbound closed between Central Parkway and Reading Road
  • Central Parkway- closed between Liberty Street and Ezzard Charles Drive
  • Elm Street- closed between 15th Street and Liberty Street
  • Race Street- closed between Liberty Street and 14th Street
  • Vine Street- closed between Liberty Street and 15th Street
  • Walnut Street- closed between Liberty Street and 15th Street
  • Main Street- closed between 14th Street and Liberty Street
  • Sycamore Street- closed between 14th Street and Liberty Street
  • Pendleton Street- southbound closed between 13th Street and Reading Road
  • 13th Street- closed between Liberty/Reading and Pendleton Avenue
  • 12th Street- closed between Pendleton Street and Reading Road
  • Reading Road- southbound closed between Liberty Street and Central Parkway
  • Central Parkway- closed between Reading Road 12th Street (both directions)
  • Sycamore Street- closed between Short Reading and Court Street
  • Main Street- closed between Court Street and 12th Street
  • Clay Street- closed south of 12th Street
  • Walnut Street- closed between 12th Street and Court Street
  • Vine Street- closed between 12th Street and Court Street
  • Race Street- closed between 12th Street and Court Street
  • Elm Street- closed between Ninth Street and 12th Street
  • Central Parkway- south/eastbound closed between 12th Street and Plum Street
  • Court Street- closed between Central Avenue and Race Street
  • Court Street- westbound closed between Central Avenue and Linn Street
  • Eggleston Avenue- southbound closed between Reading Road and E Pete Rose Way
  • Eggleston Avenue- northbound closed between Reedy Street and Reading Road
  • Court Street- closed between Gilbert Avenue and Eggleston Avenue
  • Reedy Street- southbound closed between Court Street and Eggleston Avenue
  • Sentinel Street- closed between Culvert Steet and Eggleston Avenue
  • Fifth Street- closed between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue
  • Fourth Street- closed between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue
  • Third Street- closed between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue
  • E Pete Rose Way- eastbound closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue (Local and Emergency Access maintained in westbound lanes)
  • E Pete Rose Way- westbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Broadway
  • Mehring Way- closed between E Pete Rose Way and Freeman Avenue
  • Joe Nuxhall Way- closed to through traffic south of Second Street
  • Elm Street- closed south of Freedom Way
  • Central Avenue- closed south of W Pete Rose Way
  • W Pete Rose Way- closed west of Central Avenue
  • Gest Street- closed between Third Street and W Pete Rose Way
  • Third Street- westbound closed west of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
  • Linn Street- southbound closed between Sixth Street and Gest Street
  • Gest Street- northbound closed between Third Street and Linn Street
  • Linn Street- northbound closed between W 8th Street and Ezzard Charles Drive
  • Ezzard Charles Street- eastbound closed between Linn Street and John Stree

Street car service will be suspended until the race is over and all streets have been reopened.

