Dozens of roads closed for Thanksgiving Day Race

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of streets will be closed for the annual Thanksgiving Day Race.

While Thursday’s race begins at 9 a.m., roads close at 8 a.m. except for the starting line on Liberty Street and the finishing line on John Street, which close at 6:30 a.m.

Below is a list of the roads Cincinnati police say will be closed until around 12 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Liberty Street- eastbound closed between Central Parkway and Reading Road

Central Parkway- closed between Liberty Street and Ezzard Charles Drive

Elm Street- closed between 15th Street and Liberty Street

Race Street- closed between Liberty Street and 14th Street

Vine Street- closed between Liberty Street and 15th Street

Walnut Street- closed between Liberty Street and 15th Street

Main Street- closed between 14th Street and Liberty Street

Sycamore Street- closed between 14th Street and Liberty Street

Pendleton Street- southbound closed between 13th Street and Reading Road

13th Street- closed between Liberty/Reading and Pendleton Avenue

12th Street- closed between Pendleton Street and Reading Road

Reading Road- southbound closed between Liberty Street and Central Parkway

Central Parkway- closed between Reading Road 12th Street (both directions)

It's like the sun is shining over TQL and the thousands of Thanksgiving Day Race Runners and Walkers!! A chilly but clear morning on tap for the participants! @fox19 pic.twitter.com/anRZ6nlTqy — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) November 23, 2023

Sycamore Street- closed between Short Reading and Court Street

Main Street- closed between Court Street and 12th Street

Clay Street- closed south of 12th Street

Walnut Street- closed between 12th Street and Court Street

Vine Street- closed between 12th Street and Court Street

Race Street- closed between 12th Street and Court Street

Elm Street- closed between Ninth Street and 12th Street

Central Parkway- south/eastbound closed between 12th Street and Plum Street

Court Street- closed between Central Avenue and Race Street

Court Street- westbound closed between Central Avenue and Linn Street

Eggleston Avenue- southbound closed between Reading Road and E Pete Rose Way

Eggleston Avenue- northbound closed between Reedy Street and Reading Road

Court Street- closed between Gilbert Avenue and Eggleston Avenue

Reedy Street- southbound closed between Court Street and Eggleston Avenue

Sentinel Street- closed between Culvert Steet and Eggleston Avenue

Fifth Street- closed between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue

Fourth Street- closed between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue

Third Street- closed between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue

E Pete Rose Way- eastbound closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue (Local and Emergency Access maintained in westbound lanes)

E Pete Rose Way- westbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Broadway

Mehring Way- closed between E Pete Rose Way and Freeman Avenue

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed to through traffic south of Second Street

Elm Street- closed south of Freedom Way

Central Avenue- closed south of W Pete Rose Way

W Pete Rose Way- closed west of Central Avenue

Gest Street- closed between Third Street and W Pete Rose Way

Third Street- westbound closed west of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Linn Street- southbound closed between Sixth Street and Gest Street

Gest Street- northbound closed between Third Street and Linn Street

Linn Street- northbound closed between W 8th Street and Ezzard Charles Drive

Ezzard Charles Street- eastbound closed between Linn Street and John Stree

Street car service will be suspended until the race is over and all streets have been reopened.

