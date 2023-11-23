Dozens of roads closed for Thanksgiving Day Race
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of streets will be closed for the annual Thanksgiving Day Race.
While Thursday’s race begins at 9 a.m., roads close at 8 a.m. except for the starting line on Liberty Street and the finishing line on John Street, which close at 6:30 a.m.
Below is a list of the roads Cincinnati police say will be closed until around 12 p.m. Thanksgiving.
- Liberty Street- eastbound closed between Central Parkway and Reading Road
- Central Parkway- closed between Liberty Street and Ezzard Charles Drive
- Elm Street- closed between 15th Street and Liberty Street
- Race Street- closed between Liberty Street and 14th Street
- Vine Street- closed between Liberty Street and 15th Street
- Walnut Street- closed between Liberty Street and 15th Street
- Main Street- closed between 14th Street and Liberty Street
- Sycamore Street- closed between 14th Street and Liberty Street
- Pendleton Street- southbound closed between 13th Street and Reading Road
- 13th Street- closed between Liberty/Reading and Pendleton Avenue
- 12th Street- closed between Pendleton Street and Reading Road
- Reading Road- southbound closed between Liberty Street and Central Parkway
- Central Parkway- closed between Reading Road 12th Street (both directions)
- Sycamore Street- closed between Short Reading and Court Street
- Main Street- closed between Court Street and 12th Street
- Clay Street- closed south of 12th Street
- Walnut Street- closed between 12th Street and Court Street
- Vine Street- closed between 12th Street and Court Street
- Race Street- closed between 12th Street and Court Street
- Elm Street- closed between Ninth Street and 12th Street
- Central Parkway- south/eastbound closed between 12th Street and Plum Street
- Court Street- closed between Central Avenue and Race Street
- Court Street- westbound closed between Central Avenue and Linn Street
- Eggleston Avenue- southbound closed between Reading Road and E Pete Rose Way
- Eggleston Avenue- northbound closed between Reedy Street and Reading Road
- Court Street- closed between Gilbert Avenue and Eggleston Avenue
- Reedy Street- southbound closed between Court Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Sentinel Street- closed between Culvert Steet and Eggleston Avenue
- Fifth Street- closed between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Fourth Street- closed between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Third Street- closed between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue
- E Pete Rose Way- eastbound closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue (Local and Emergency Access maintained in westbound lanes)
- E Pete Rose Way- westbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Broadway
- Mehring Way- closed between E Pete Rose Way and Freeman Avenue
- Joe Nuxhall Way- closed to through traffic south of Second Street
- Elm Street- closed south of Freedom Way
- Central Avenue- closed south of W Pete Rose Way
- W Pete Rose Way- closed west of Central Avenue
- Gest Street- closed between Third Street and W Pete Rose Way
- Third Street- westbound closed west of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
- Linn Street- southbound closed between Sixth Street and Gest Street
- Gest Street- northbound closed between Third Street and Linn Street
- Linn Street- northbound closed between W 8th Street and Ezzard Charles Drive
- Ezzard Charles Street- eastbound closed between Linn Street and John Stree
Street car service will be suspended until the race is over and all streets have been reopened.
