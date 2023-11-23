Hamilton celebrating Thanksgiving, ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ with its own turkey drop

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The city of Hamilton was bombed with turkeys during the Inaugural Hamilton Turkey Drop on Wednesday.

Not from a helicopter, like the iconic WKRP in Cincinnati episode, and not real turkeys.

These were rubber turkeys (rubber ducks dressed as turkeys) dropped from a ladder truck from the Hamilton Fire Department to celebrate the season and to raise money for the Veteran’s Memorial Wall.

The celebration was organized by the Casual Pint and Municipal Brew Works and marked 45 years since the famous turkey episode of WKRP aired.

“I’m still old enough where I can see my dad on the couch in our house watching that episode in 1978 and just doubling over laughing,” Casual Pint franchise owner AnnMarie Cilley said.

Rubber turkeys were sold for $10 each and were in high demand - they were sold out within 24 hours.

Event organizers said some people were disappointed they couldn’t buy turkeys - so they’re making sure to extend the event next year.

The winner’s turkey hit a target and took home half the proceeds from the fundraiser. The other half was donated to the Veteran’s Memorial Wall.

