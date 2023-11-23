Contests
Man arrested after dogs removed from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, dog warden says

The dog warden said they found six malnourished dogs, one of which was injured, inside the home.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man had to be forced to the ground when he showed up at his home to find officers executing a search warrant for an animal cruelty investigation.

Zachariah Reedy, 30, is charged with felony animal cruelty charges, according to Hamilton County Dog Warden Troy Taylor.

The dog warden said they gathered evidence that Reedy punched, kicked and threw his dogs down flights of stairs at his Voorhees Street home.

There was also proof, Taylor said, that Reedy hit a dog with a gun and pointed the gun in the dog’s face before kicking it.

Law enforcement went to the home Wednesday with the search warrant.

Taylor said they found six malnourished dogs, one of which was injured, inside the home.

“These dogs don’t deserve this,” Taylor said. “They were so good-natured even after everything they’ve gone through.”

As investigators were wrapping things up at the scene, Taylor said Reedy showed up and was hostile and irate.

Officers were then forced to take him to the ground to arrest him and then book him into jail.

All of the dogs have been removed from the property and are now at Cincinnati Animal Care, Taylor explained.

