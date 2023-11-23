Man pleads guilty to murdering 61-year-old woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County man pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping charges in connection to the death of a 61-year-old Middletown woman in March, court docs say.

Darnell Dollar pleaded guilty to the killing of Constance Reddix of Middletown. Reddix was found beaten to death in a car at Midwestern Auto Sales on March 14.

Dollar is facing life in prison.

Another alleged victim of Dollar, along with Reddix’s family, said they were happy he wouldn’t be able to hurt anyone else.

“We already knew he was guilty before the plea because we watched all of the interrogation videos,” daughter Tabetha Reddix said. “It blows my mind. I knew he wasn’t remorseful because he was the one who called 911. Every court hearing we’ve been to, he’s sat there like he’s watching someone’s doctor’s appointment.”

Ashley Simmons accused Dollar of assaulting her in 2007. She said she was five months pregnant with their child when he beat her and caused her to have a miscarriage.

Court records showed he was arrested on domestic violence charges later that year.

“I finally got away from him and in the process, he was incompetent to stand trial numerous times on charges of domestic violence and assault,” Simmons said. “I pray that the justice system does not fail us again.”

Tabetha Reddix said she would start pushing for legislation to keep people like Dollar out of homeless shelters, which is where he met Constance Reddix. She is also pushing for a three-strike law that would keep suspects behind bars indefinitely after three violent offenses.

Dollar is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.