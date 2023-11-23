Mother alleges sexual harassment at Shroder High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother of a Cincinnati Public Schools student said she’s taking her daughter out of Shroder High School after she was told her daughter was sexually harassed by an employee.

The mother said she received a call from school staff earlier this week.

“(The school official) begins to explain that my daughter has been sexually harassed by security,” she said. “I said, ‘What?’ I am in shock, you know?”

She said the school employee was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to her daughter’s phone. He’s also accused of asking her to perform a sex act.

“Heart emojis and other things,” the mother said. “Asking what class she’s in - and this was in the middle of the day. you shouldn’t be texting her at all and heart emojis? That’s unacceptable.”

She said the school official told her that the accused employee asked her daughter to perform a sex act for him while she was on her way to class. Her daughter told friends shortly after this happened, who reported the incident to school officials.

“I am very grateful and thankful that her friends went to a teacher because there’s no telling where it could have led,” the mother said.

She said she’s afraid her daughter may face retaliation if she returns to school, so she’s taking her out of class for now.

FOX19 isn’t naming the school employee because he hasn’t been charged.

Cincinnati Public Schools told FOX19 the accused individual is on leave while he’s being investigated.

The Cincinnati Police Department said it’s aware of the allegations against the school employee and they’re conducting an investigation.

