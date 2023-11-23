Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Person hospitalized after shooting at South Avondale football field, dispatchers say

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the South Avondale football field...
Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the South Avondale football field Thursday, according to dispatchers.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting took place at the football field outside of the South Avondale Elementary school Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police dispatchers.

Dispatchers say officers were called around 12:20 p.m. to the 600 block of Prospect Place.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, dispatchers said.

The extent of the injuries is unclear at this time.

Police have not identified the victim.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
I-75 SB in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties will have some traffic Wednesday morning due to...
Temporary roadblock on I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky Wednesday
The FBI is looking into the motive behind a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart that wounded...
FBI releases possible motive in Walmart shooting
Falmouth council walks out during mayor's loud speech
NKY city council meeting ends abruptly after members walk out

Latest News

Zachariah Reedy, 30, is charged with felony animal cruelty charges, according to Hamilton...
Man arrested after dogs removed from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, dog warden says
Sunny and pleasant for Thanksgiving
The dog warden said they found six malnourished dogs, one of which was injured, inside the home.
Man arrested after dogs removed from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, dog warden says
Cincinnati's Thanksgiving Day Race started at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Dozens of roads closed for Thanksgiving Day Race