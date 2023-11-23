Person hospitalized after shooting at South Avondale football field, dispatchers say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting took place at the football field outside of the South Avondale Elementary school Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police dispatchers.

Dispatchers say officers were called around 12:20 p.m. to the 600 block of Prospect Place.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, dispatchers said.

The extent of the injuries is unclear at this time.

Police have not identified the victim.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

