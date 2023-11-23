Sunny and seasonable for Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be pleasant and dry. Highs will be near normal in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 40s. Saturday will be similar with dry weather through the day.

Sunday is when we see some changes with rain on the way. There is a chance we will also have a mix of rain and wintry precipitation in the morning then changing to all rain late in the morning. Any wintry precipitation will melt on contact making for wet roads and a damp, cool morning for tailgating ahead of the Bengals vs Steelers game. Highs will be in the 40s Sunday afternoon.

Next week will be chilly but dry with lows in the 20s and highs in the low to mid 40s.

